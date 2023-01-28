UPDATE- Some residents have been allowed to return to their homes after being evacuated due to a train derailment and hazmat situation. Officials say the leaks from the two trains have been stopped. Highway 5 between Kickapoo and Keachi will remain closed.
Dozens of workers from Union Pacific, EPA, DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, DeSoto fire districts, EMS and State Police Hazmat have been working around the clock to assess the situation, move train cars, address the spill, test air levels, control traffic and determine a course of action moving forward.
Air qualify was monitored overnight and throughout the day.
Residents living within the primary area of concern are invited to a meeting at 9 a.m. Sunday at Fire District No. 2 EMS station on Highway 5 to get information.
KEACHI, La. - An overnight train derailment in DeSoto Parish has forced some residents from their homes.
State Police called for a mandatory evacuation within a 1.5 mile radius of the railroad crossing in Keachi of an abundance of caution due to a hazmat situation from the derailment.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office announced it had concluded a debrief with LSP Hazmat, Union Pacific, and Hazmat contractors. Preliminary inspection indicates that 16 cars derailed. Of those, two derailed tank cars are leaking an acid related product.
According to DeSoto Parish Sherriff's Office, approximately 10,000 gallons of Acetic Anhydride and less than 1,000 gallons of Propionic Acid are involved in this leak/spill. The particular acids react to moisture/water releasing vapor which has occurred. Air monitoring devices are currently arriving on site to give a more specific determination of affected areas that will allow better determination of continued areas of evacuation.
At this time, there appears to be no injuries.
For those who are displaced, officials continue to offer shelter at the Stonewall Community Center which is located across from Salem Baptist Church on Stonewall Frierson Road. Many evacuees have been relocated to a Hampton Inn for lodging in the interim.
The evacuation zone is any residence in the grid of Smyrna Road to the four-way stop in Keachi, and Depot Road to McCann Road. Responders have been knocking on doors to alert residents in those areas.
As of 1:45 p.m., those living outside of the radius, there is no immediate concern to relocate at this time.
If your home is located in this area, you are under evacuation. With exception to north of McCann Road on Highway, everywhere else has been encouraged to evacuate.
1:45 p.m. Roadway Update
Roads are wet, and paths are not necessarily normal. With the curves on Highway 3015 and the various types of vehicles travelling through, Desoto deputies highly advise to avoid the area altogether if you can. There will be signs, deputies, etc. blocking certain roads from traffic.
Do not pass through these areas unless otherwise advised to by a deputy.
7:50 a.m. Roadway Closures Update
The roadways are blocked at the following:
- Hwy 172 @ 169 east
- Frank Burford @ Smyrna Rd.
- Hwy 5 @ Hwy 171
- 3015 @ Smyrna
- 3015 @ Hwy 5
- Hwy 789 is completely shut down to just south of Williamson Power Plant.
- Keachi is completely closed down as of right now.
Any areas listed above are closed for the public’s protection. This means no driving in or through the areas.