Restaurants in Louisiana can now fill up to 75% of capacity of their dine in space.
"The data is positive enough that we will be going into phase 3," said Governor John Bel Edwards (D) Louisiana.
So what does that mean for local restaurants?
"It doesn't make any difference. No disrespect to the state or anybody else. We do want people want to do, I mean if Mr. Smith comes in here and wants to move 3 tables together for his family, I'm going to say yes. If Mr. Smith comes in and says those people are too close, I'm going to ask those people to move," said Buddy Gauthier, owner of Strawns Eat Shop.
"Everything is pretty much the same for us. So transitioning from phase 2 to phase 3 is not really making a difference for us," said Amber Deaton, who works at Southfield Grill in Shreveport.
Why is it not making a difference for these businesses?
"I think there's a lot of customers that just aren't comfortable coming out right now," said Deaton.
"A lot of our older customers, they're scared and I don't blame them for that," said Gauthier
No doubt there's a fear factor for some, but there's also a huge economic factor when it comes to people going to eat at a restaurant.
"People have to have money before they can go out to eat. People have to have money before they can buy a car. People have to have money before they can buy a house. I think those industries are going to be highly impacted....it might be 5 or 6 years," said Gauthier.
Jon Clanton who's a regular at Southfield Grill and works at a local salon is seeing a similar situation in his business.
"We're kind of seeing a little bit of that with our clients, because their businesses are being affected, it's a little bit slower, a lot of people don't like wearing the mask, a lot of people are still scared to come in...some of the older clients," said Jon Clanton.
And of course when you're at a restaurant, you have to ask about the food.....
"Does the food taste any different in phase 3 than it did in phase 2?....Bout the same," said Clanton.
"Better in phase 3!" said another Southfield Grill customer.
The latest move from Governor Edwards will last 28 days. That means October 9th is when the current phase 3 order will expire.