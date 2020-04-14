SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sanitation workers are essential. But many in Shreveport are staying home out of protest or fear amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some are concerned about working conditions. And that means residents' bins may sit full of trash on the sidewalk longer than expected.
Some workers who spoke anonymously to KTBS say they're worried because co-workers have caught the virus. And they say the city's not doing enough to protect them all.
"They either want hazard pay so they can consider coming to work. Or give 14-days off like the quarantine states. Fourteen days at home to stop the spread of the virus," one worker said.
Riggs says that's the first the administration has heard of such a demand.
Riggs says 39 solid waste collection workers called in sick Monday. He says some were for legitimate reasons. But that figure nearly doubled that from a week ago.
Riggs says after almost all workers were reached by phone Tuesday, the department believes most workers will be back on Wednesday. That'll be a catch-up day for the department.
Riggs says the city supplied workers with masks, hand-sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes. But one worker we talked to says it's all gone.
"That only lasted for the first three days of the coronavirus outbreak. After that they was, 'Oh everything's on back order. We're out of stock. We don't have anything,'" the worker said. "And they still expect you to go out there and get on the truck and do your job without worrying about whether you're going to die or not."
Another worker said, "A lot of people are walking around with their own personal bought mask. Or personally made mask. And have to buy their own if they want safety gloves."
Riggs told KTBS that if someone gets the coronavirus, the rest of their crew is notified so that they can follow CDC guidelines. And he says the city is working to get all of the department tested.
Mayor Perkins praised the workers in a Facebook post on Monday for working hard to catch up from the holiday.
Perkins also asked the public for patience.