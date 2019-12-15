SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker located in the western US on Sunday morning is forecast to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Monday.
The Storm Prediction Center says that this system could bring severe storms to the southeast corner of the area during the late morning and early afternoon.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers are possible early in the day.
As the front moves into Louisiana, some thunderstorms could become severe from Toledo Bend into northeast Louisiana by midday.
Storms including the severe threat push east of the ArkLaTex by late Monday afternoon.
Windy and colder weather invades the area during the evening.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed a half inch in eastern sections as shown.
