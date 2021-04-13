SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two members of the city council Tuesday voiced opposition to a plan to give future members a pay raise, along with the city's mayor.
"When I raised my right hand, I didn't raise it for the money. I raised it for service," declared Rev. James Green, a Democrat from District F.
"I would rather see us take this money and give our police officers, firefighters, and city workers the pay and equipment they need," said Republican Grayson Boucher from District D.
Boucher acknowledged that the total of $100,000 for the combined raises for the mayor and seven council members is not close to what it would take to accomplish that goal.
Republican councilman and attorney John Nickelson defended the plan he co-wrote with Democrat Jerry Bowman.
"With the current compensation for serving on the council, only people who have an unusual degree of financial and professional independence can serve on this body," Nickelson said.
The raises would be the first in about 20 years for the city's elected offices. If passed, they would not take effect until after the current terms in office.
For the mayor of Shreveport, pay would rise 30 percent from the current level of $95,600 dollars to about $125,000.
Boucher said he'd be more likely to support a raise for the office of mayor to attract better leaders. He also pointed out that some department heads currently make more money than the mayor.
"It's about good government for this city in the future," Nickelson added, saying the raise would bring pay for Shreveport's mayor more in line with other cities in Louisiana.
The council should vote on the measures at their next meeting in two weeks. Each needs just need four votes to pass.