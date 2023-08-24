SHREVEPORT, La. -- We’re all trying to stay cool in these triple digits temperatures. The heat can not only be uncomfortable, it can be costly.
“It can add up if it's 10 bucks here or 20 bucks here,” said Doug Warner with SWEPCO.
Small changes you can do, starting today, can bring those savings on your next energy bill.
“Anything that you can do to reduce that heat load on your house. Pull the shades down. Keep as much sun and heat out of the house as you can. This is obviously really hot temperatures for our area,” said Michael Smith with Pioneer Comfort Systems.
Turning your appliances off when you’re not home isn’t always enough. Experts said you should unplug them.
“Even though you have things off it, sometimes for some appliances, when you have them plugged in they are pulling on the system,” said Warner.
As for your thermostat? Don’t worry about switching it between temperatures when you’re home or away, technicians said it’ll just work a little harder when you're home to cool the house down.
“Set your thermostat where you’re comfortable. If you're comfortable at 74, keep it at 74. And the other thing, too, is whatever you can afford, if you can't afford to keep it at 68, that's putting too much of a strain on you, don't set it there,” said Scott Lawson with Advanced Air Conditioning.
If you use the fans, make sure you’re using them right.
“When the fans are on, when you are in there, counterclockwise shoves the cool air down. That's always a plus,” said Warner.
There are some things you can do to help your unit run the best it can.
“Just having your air conditioner cleaned every year, have routine maintenance, have it washed,” said Lawson.
“Make sure you try to put some either ant poison or insect killer around your outdoor unit. Ants and spiders love to get inside the control panel and short out contactors and capacitors,” said Smith.
Experts also recommend waiting until the evening to do chores like laundry or running the dishwasher.