BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane Laura caused significant damage to large portions of the state, but most Louisiana State Parks will be open in time for Labor Day weekend thanks to the staff, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a news release Wednesday.
Two of six state parks that will remain closed while still undergoing repairs are on Toledo Bend Reservoir: North Toledo Bend State Park in Zwolle and South Toledo Bend State Park out of Anacoco.
“Many of our state parks lost power, large trees were downed over power lines, but great efforts were made to keep campers safe and clear the debris in time for Labor Day weekend. If ever there was a time for us to gather with our families and show the world we are Louisiana Strong, this is it,” said Nungesser.
Some overnight accommodations at Lake Chicot and Lake D’Arbonne State Parks are closed because they are housing crews restoring power or clearing the surrounding areas. RV spots are available in all open state parks. However, Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles was devastated and will remain closed until further notice, Nungesser said.
Reopening Friday for Labor Day weekend:
- Lake Bistineau State Park, Doyline
- Lake Claiborne State Park, Homer
Closed until further notice
- Lake D’Arbonne State Park, Farmerville
- North Toledo Bend, Zwolle
- South Toledo Bend, Anacoco