SHREVEPORT, La -- Data from the 2020 census is going to force some change when it comes time to vote for city council next year. The district lines will likely change because of growth in two districts.
Demographer Gary Joiner says that District D in the southeast grew 25 percent since 2010. And District E in the southwest grew 14 percent.
Joiner says, "If you've got a district that has just exploded like southeast Shreveport, well, some of those people have to come out. Where are you going to put them?"
That's the question Joiner has to answer. He's been hired after the fourth census in a row to redraw the lines.
"You don't want to underrepresent anybody, whether they're black, white, or ethnic of some form. But at the same time, you don't want to disenfranchise others to do that. So it is very much a balancing act," Joiner says.
Data shows that the city dropped in population by about 15,000. The total is down to 184,685.
Blacks now make up 57 percent of the population. Whites are 33 percent. Hispanics make up 4 percent, while Asians are 2 percent, and others make up the remaining 4 percent.
Joiner hopes one things remains the same. He hopes the final plan continues to reflect the city's population, with one swing district. That would still be the most evenly diverse district -- E.
"If it's that close that makes for a really I think a good district. But at the same time it's up to the wishes of the council," Joiner says. "If you keep it where there's four black, two white, one swing -- meaning E is the swing -- C and D are the white districts -- then it really represents the city racially."
Joiner says the goal is to get each district to about 26,000 people for even representation population-wise.
Joiner says both the city council and citizens will have chances to weigh in on the plan for new district lines.