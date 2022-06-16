SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who stopped by to check on his mother found her house engulfed in flames and rescued her.
The fire was reported just before noon on Crofton Street.
Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Skip Pinkston said the man called 911 as soon as he arrived at his mother's house and saw flames and smoke. He then went inside and got her out.
The fire was contained in a bedroom in the front of the house. It suffered heavy smoke damage, Pinkston said.
Neither the mother, her son nor responding emergency personnel was injured.
Thirteen SFD units were on the scene.