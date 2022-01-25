SHREVEPORT, La -- All signs point to Mayor Adrian Perkins giving Wayne Smith the job of police chief permanently at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
One applicant is already congratulating Smith in a Facebook post. Sammy Wyatt, who scored highest on the test among 9 applicants, says Mayor Perkins did not interview him or any of the other applicants -- at least to Wyatt's knowledge.
Two other sources inside the SPD told KTBS 3 News the same thing.
Through his spokeswoman on Tuesday, Perkins' declined comment on Tuesday. Marquel Sennet says the mayor will answer all questions at the official announcement at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Perkins named Smith, an SPD veteran of more than 40 years, as substitute chief last August. That was after Perkins asked former chief Ben Raymond to step down.