BOSSIER CITY, La. - A new south Bossier City bus route could be one step closer after an upcoming Bossier City Council meeting.
The council and SporTran leaders will meet Tuesday to potentially give the go ahead for a trial run of a new bus route in south Bossier.
The new route would start near the Louisiana Boardwalk and run all the way to Parkway High School. Much of that would be along Barksdale Boulevard, with approximately 15 stops in south Bossier.
The city and SporTran plan to study what happens for the next nine months. That includes assessing demand for the area.
"So, the nine-month trial run, we'll look at ridership counts, passenger counts and determine the need for service. I think at this time we have about 15 new stops we're going to add into south Bossier," said Dinero Washington, SporTran CEO.
"If you want to see the route, we have made it live on our SporTranbus.com website. You can see all the routes, all the information. The route will basically start at are Shreveport/Bossier transfer hub, which is across from the Louisiana Boardwalk and will proceed to Parkway High School before turning around and taking Teague Parkway to come back down Barksdale Boulevard to make sure we're providing adequate service for that area," said Washington.
Washington said he expects the trial run to be approved by the Bossier City Council on Tuesday. If that happens, people can start taking the bus on June 13.