BOSSIER CITY, La. - The new SporTran south Bossier City bus route is now in full swing.
The new route started on June 13.
It serves the residents of south Bossier for the first time, with most of the route going right along Barksdale Boulevard. Some of the stops include the Brookshire's Grocery Arena, Parkway High School and Plantation Plaza.
SporTran CEO Dinero Washington says the new service is seeing passengers. "South Bossier doing exactly what we thought it would do. The citizens are taking to the service, it's been highly used. We're seeing about 7 to 8 passengers an hour which is actually very good for a service of that nature just starting up," Washington said. "We're going to continue to provide the data working with the Bossier City mayor as well as the Bossier City council, to provide that data and feedback to make sure we have the adequate service in that area."
Travel on the south Bossier route and all SporTran vehicles inside the Shreveport-Bossier City limits is free to the public for 2022 and 2023. The free service is made possible through federal tax dollars.