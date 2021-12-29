ELM GROVE, La. -- A South Bossier Parish highway has reopened to traffic after being closed as a precaution following a well blowout in the area.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blowout, and no evacuations were needed, Troop G spokesman Jonathan Odom said.
U.S. Highway 71 from state Highway 4 to Highway 157 was closed for a while and traffic was detoured to other highways.
The oil and gas company that owned the well reported to the state police hazardous materials unit that a pressure release valve on one of its wells failed. The company shut off the valve, and emergency services crews were able to get to the well and assess the situation.
"They found everything was contained and safe," Odom said.
KTBS was alerted to the blowout by several viewers who called to report what was happening.