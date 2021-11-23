BENTON, La. - Residents in south Bossier Parish are going to see and feel a much smoother ride in the coming days.
After the flooding in 2016, about 50 roads were under water for days and weeks, and have needed some major work.
FEMA will be sending the parish $3 million to be spent over the next few years. Two-thirds of the jobs will create a completely new road, about a third will be milling and overlay.
"FEMA denied our request for 50 roads that were damaged, the bases were damaged," parish engineer Butch Ford said. "So, we went to arbitration in January of 2020 and the judges up there ruled in our favor. So, we have a project of $32 million worth of road improvements to do in south Bossier."
"We're going to spend about $8 million this year and we're going to have two rounds," Ford said. "We're going to have another round of projects in 2022 and another round in 2023. We're moving north, we're going to be doing Caplis Sligo Road, Bobbie Lane, Bullfight, Smith Road ... we're just going to keep knocking these out," he said.
Five of the road projects are underway right now and two are already complete.