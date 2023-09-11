SHREVEPORT, La. - Business owners in the South Park Village Center on Mansfield Road on Monday asked the Shreveport Police Department to help them beat loitering and large crowds in its parking lots that they say is leading to violence.
On Sept. 2, Brandon Merritt allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Lajah Small at the Time Out sports that's located in the shopping complex.
Monday, Time Out bar owner Jason Heffern talked about problems going on in the parking as he addressed the City Council at its adminsitrative meeting. People are dancing on vehicles, hanging out of cars and driving reckless, he said.
"We know it's an issue and it's an issue all over the city. We're here to ask for help that we've been asking for quite some time," Heffern said.
Edward Best, owner of Discount Jewelry and Loan, agreed.
"I don't feel like they were taking it seriously before, but Chief Smith and SPD are 150 officers short, and they can't be expected to drop everything for a loitering call and trespassing call. I'm just asking them to take it seriously to use the tools the taxpayers have given SPD like the real time crime center," Best said.
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said businesses can register their properties with the Police Department, giving police officers authority to act on their behalf. Without that, police do not have a lawful reason to tell someone to leave a parking lot because it's private property, Smith said.
"The owner of that property must put up a sign at every entrance and that sign has to say this property is registered with the Shreveport Police Department and trespassing and loitering ordinances will be enforced," Smith said.
Randy James, who manages the shopping complex, said there are signs posted. He showed those signs to Smith on his cell phone. But SMith said the signs are not in the right spot. according to information he's received from legal counsel.
Heffern responded, "Maybe they are not placed properly as the chief alluded to, but property management will get that corrected. It takes more than a sign; it's going to take consequences for people who are blatantly doing things they know they shouldn't do to make it work."
Smith encouraged all business owners to register their cameras with the Real Time Crime Center.
"The more cameras we have ties to the Real Time Crime Center the better we are able to see what's going on in the community in hopes that we can react and stop something before it happens all together," Smith said.
Heffren says he hires off duty police officers as security at his bar. Chief Wayne smith says it will now be policy that all off duty police officers working security will sign out a marked car so people are aware there are police in the area.
Smith also said it's possible to put the command center in the South Park Village Shopping Center if resources are available.