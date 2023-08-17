FLORIEN, LA. - The South Sabine Parish assistant fire chief was injured Wednesday while fighting a wildfire in the parish.
When a second wildfire broke out that afternoon, Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Alford rushed in to help. But while helping guide a fire truck, he was hit by the truck.
“Knocked me down and the back tire run up on the right side of me. We were going on a kind of downhill slope. It kind of just pushed me out from underneath the tire instead of running all the way on top of me,” said Alford.
He was airlifted to a hospital, but thankfully his injuries weren’t severe and he was released within a few hours.
“Got road rash on my knees and on a couple places on my arm and elbow. And I got road rash on my right side and back and just a lot of bruises,” said Alford.
He’s thankful it wasn’t worse.
“It was only by the grace of God. That's all it is to it. It was only by his and his touch,” said Alford.
As he recovers, his community and the severe fires are on his mind.
“It’s very devastating. I’ve been with the fire department for 22 years, and I've never experienced anything like this,” said Alford.
He’s overwhelmed by the support not only he’s seen, but the community has as well.
“I got phone calls starting at 5 this morning and it ain’t stopped yet,” said Alford. “All the outside agencies that responded to us this week, I can't thank them enough, you know, and it means so much to us, to our community that these people have showed up.”