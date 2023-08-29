FLORIEN, La. -- South Sabine Fire District has been put to the test the past three weeks with grass and woods fires that have consumed some homes and lots of acreage -- but no loss of life.
Firefighters were able to minimize property loss even while using their aging fleet of fire trucks. But all that changes today.
Fire district personnel this afternoon are returning to the fire station with three newly built fire trucks. The delivery "could not have come at a more appropriate time in the life of our community," Chief Douglas Downs said in a social media post.
The fire district was established in 1977, followed by the construction of fire stations. The first trucks in the fleet with hand-me-downs from other departments. Then two new ones were purchased in the early 2000s.
"We have made do with the equipment we received but those trucks were not designed for our department," Downs said of the donated trucks.
Just over four years ago, the district initiated a process of acquiring new equipment specifically designed for the department.