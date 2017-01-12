Continued growth in south Shreveport is causing concern for some people who say the city should fix existing water and sewer problems before expanding services to new neighborhoods.
City council member Michael Corbin says the city doesn’t pay for water and sewer lines in those new subdivisions – so it should be ok to give the growth a green light. Corbin’s District D covers one of the city’s fastest-growing areas.
"The city doesn't come in and build the infrastructure like water and sewer lines. The developers build those up to city spec and when it's all finished, it's dedicated to the city at that point," Corbin said. “The cost to the city is basically nothing.”
So who is paying for that work?
Corbin says developers pay thousands of dollars for water and sewer lines, but recoup the cost when they sell lots and homes.
But the city could face more costs as water and sewer lines in new subdivisions age. Corbin estimates that will happen in 20 to 30 years.
Recently, the Shreveport City Council voted to take in new water and sewer lines in Provenance, one of the developments in southeast Shreveport.
Some people say the new development isn't really growth at all, that it's sprawl, and it needs to stop.
We talked to government watchdog Murray Lloyd about the issue.
"The vast majority of development in the future should take place in core areas of the city. Then why are we continuing to annex?" Lloyd said.
So why not develop closer to downtown Shreveport?
Corbin says not only do enough people not want to move closer to downtown but there's another issue.
"The challenge to getting people to come back into the inner city is are there opportunities for redevelopment for neighborhoods that people want to go to," Corbin said.