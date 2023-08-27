SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Department of Water & Sewerage has lifted the boil advisory for Southeast Shreveport.
The water supplied by the distribution system to the facility was tested for microbiological quality. The satisfactory laboratory test results were obtained and the Department of Water & Sewerage, with approval from the Department of Health and Hospitals, has rescinded the boil advisory, and the water has been deemed safe for consumption.
The boil advisory was issued late Saturday night after an electrical event affected one of the booster stations that serves southeast Shreveport. This briefly caused widespread low pressure across the southeast pressure zone. Because of this, a boil advisory for all customers in the Southeast zone was issued.