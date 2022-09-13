MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Expectations were shattered at Southern Arkansas University (SAU) as enrollment eclipsed initial predictions.
The school saw increases in first-year, transfer and graduate students, having a total of 5,094 Muleriders, which is 15% more than in fall 2022.
“We feel so completely fortunate to reach this historic level in our enrollment. So many people in our SAU community worked tirelessly and built strong relationships with our student body and their families to make this milestone happen,” says Trey Berry, SAU president. “This has been a complete team effort! Our SAU family goes above and beyond to make SAU feel like home for our students.”
Undergraduate enrollment for the fall came in at 3,148 students.
The incoming freshman class saw a 10% increase over the class of fall 2021.
Transfer student enrollment also saw a boost this fall with a 54% increase.
Sarah Jennings, associate vice president for enrollment, notes, “Promoting SAU and making our students feel welcome is truly a campus-wide effort. The increase in enrollment is a reflection of SAU’s commitment to quality programs in a caring environment. The recruitment and admissions teams are thrilled to welcome this new class!”
Graduate enrollment at SAU is at an all-time high with a 53% increase.
Graduate enrollment can be attributed to SAU’s continued commitment to affordability, convenience and quality, the university said in a press release.