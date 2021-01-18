WASHINGTON D.C. — The Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band and Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band are among the performers scheduled to appear at inauguration events this week in Washington D.C.
The two Louisiana bands are to participate in a Battle of the Bands during the "We Are One" event Tuesday night, which aims to honor and celebrate all within the Black Community and African Diaspora. Also on the bill are Tobe Nwigwe, DJ D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, the String Queens and more.
The event will stream live on Tuesday at 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm CST. The event can be viewed, here.
Other performances planned for the inauguration of President-Elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris include Lady Gaga, Emilio Estefan
On Inauguration Day, ceremonies will include performances by Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.
Also on Wednesday, The President-elect, Dr. Biden, the Vice President-elect, and Mr. Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.
All of the events will be streamed live on several platforms, including television. To see a full schedule of events as well as information on how you can watch them, click here.