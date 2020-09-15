SHREVEPORT, La. -- Don't forget the victims of Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana. That's the message from Sue Brown, as resources and attention shift east in anticipation of Hurricane Sally along the Gulf Coast.
Brown loaded up her pickup last weekend with food and supplies that she and friends from her church in Southern Hills gathered, plus cash donations. And she drove to the disaster zone in Lake Charles. The area is trying to recover from Laura's impact as a category 4 storm almost three weeks ago.
Now, Brown has a trailer hitched to her pickup that she wants to fill and make a return trip this weekend.
"That's what God wants us to do," she says. "He doesn't want us to lag behind. If there's a need and it's in front of you, you need to take care of it."
Brown says she was stunned by the devastation she saw on her first trip.
"Their life that was once in their house had been reduced to a pile of rubble waiting at the street to be picked up by the big claw trucks," Brown says of the many storm victims. "The need in Lake Charles hasn't scratched the service in being met. The need is still so great."
Rosemary Thompson, whose helping receive donations at Central Christian Church, says, "We still desperately need soap, toothpaste, toothbrush. Just almost whatever you would have in your house that you need, someone down there would need, too."
Thompson and Brown say non-perishable foods, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies and other necessities are needed. They'll also take store gift cards or money.
You can donate at Central Christian Church at 2010 Bert Kouns, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. If you have a donation that needs to be picked up, Brown says to call her at 318-840-6606.