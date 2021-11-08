SHREVEPORT, La. — Southern University Shreveport Chancellor Rodney Ellis has resigned his position effective Dec 31.
Ellis, who has served as chancellor since 2016, has also requested to take personal leave until his effective resignation date to focus on personal and family matters.
“It has been an honor to serve the students and citizens of this great community and to work with the incredibly talented and dedicated team of faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners to advance SUSLA’s mission,” Ellis said in a statement from the university.
Under Ellis’ leadership, SUSLA has seen historic levels of philanthropic support from individual, community and corporate partners.
Southern University President Ray Belton plans to visit the campus this week and meet with the members of the SUSLA community.
Belton says Vladimir Alexander Appeaning, current Southern University System vice president for strategic planning, policy and institutional effectiveness, to serve in an interim leadership role on the Shreveport campus effective immediately.