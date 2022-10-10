SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport.
The search committee met Monday at SUSLA's Academy of Excellence.
The committee is comprised of representatives of the university, alumni, and overall community of Shreveport. Members were appointed by the Southern University System President Dennis J. Shields.
The committee plans to take applications Oct. 31 through Dec. 8. Another public meeting is set for Oct. 24.
The school president hopes to have a new chancellor selected in February.