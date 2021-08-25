BATON ROUGE, La. - Southern University will require faculty, staff and students to get a COVID vaccine or follow a required testing program, the school said Tuesday night.
Students will need to show proof of the vaccination before the pre-registration period for the Spring semester, President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton said in a letter to the campus community. They can opt out by completing and submitting forms, instructions for which will be going out soon.
Those who opt out or who don't report their vaccine status will be required to get regularly tested. The letter does not say how frequently.
The rules apply to all campuses in the Southern University system.
Southern plans to gear up its ongoing vaccination drives. Some incentives, like a $100 gift card are available.
Multiple college systems across the state have announced vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration's announcement Monday that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.