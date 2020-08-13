FRISCO, Texas -- The Southland Conference Board of Directors announced Thursday its postponing the fall football season and will look at the possibility of competing during the spring semester.
The decision affects Northwestern State University in Natchitoches locally. Other colleges in Louisiana feeling the impact will be McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Nicholls State University in Thibodeaux and Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
The decision also involves other fall sports such as volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country.
Institutions may choose to participate in limited fall competition.
“After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” Houston Davis, board chair and president of the University of Central Arkansas, said. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett added. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”