There are seven city council districts in the city of Shreveport. Each is given a letter A through G. District G is in the southwestern portion of the city and it's had a lot of road work done in the past couple of years.
"When you can come in and put in a plan and work it, and do 122 streets in two years....I would say to them, look at what the team has done," said Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler.
Nowhere in the city is that anymore evident than in District G. Close to $1 million spent on improvements in District G in 2016. According to the city's Administrative Action Plan, 21 streets in that portion of the city got an asphalt overlay in 2016. That's more than any other district. One of those streets is Klug Pines Road, over by the Walmart Supercenter off of Pines Road.
"It was a very bad need for this road to be done. You could hardly go down without, dodging, you know, going side to side getting down the road. A lot of people use this access area to get to Walmart and to get to the eating places up here.
The past couple years I believe we have done a tremendous number of streets and roads repair. I believe we've done more in the past two years than have been done in the course of the past 10 years," said District G City Councilman Jerry Bowman.
"We're constantly receiving comments from the citizens that most of them have been extremely positive. They're very glad to see the improvements going on," said Shreveport city engineer Robert Westerman.
But, how do you keep those improvements going when all the 2011 bond money for roads is gone?
"My intention is to try and push for more money, even if it has to be another bond," said Bowman.
He's not alone in trying to keep the momentum going in terms of road repairs. Several council members have also mentioned another bond project. But, what would these leaders of our city say to folks in the community who say it shouldn't take four or five years like it did for the 2011 bond to get the money spent and get the streets fixed!
"I don't think it'll take that long with this council. We're kind of adamant about getting things done and pushing forward with stuff instead of just letting it sit and for whatever reason it took that long....I don't think that will be the intent with this council," said Bowman.