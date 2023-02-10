Shreveport, La. — A Southwood High School graduate returned to his roots Friday with an inspirational message to students: "If I can do it, so can you."
Robert Atkins is CEO of BALANCED Media | Technology, a video game and purpose-driven technology company in McKinney, Texas. His visit with Southwood is part of a new afterschool partnership with BRF's Digital Media Institute that he's promoting.
Atkins told the students he grew up extremely poor and lived in the local neighborhood of Cedar Grove. He said had it not been for Southwood High School Assistant Principal Martha Boone, who dedicated herself to making sure he enrolled at LSU-Shreveport, he would not be who he is today.
“She changed my life,” Atkins told the assembly. “Often, what it takes to help someone out is just to let them know that opportunities exist.”
Atkins told the students about the new, free afterschool program which teaches students the core principles of computer animation and modeling. The program’s curriculum is created and staffed by DMI and is funded by a grant from Shreveport’s Carolyn W. and Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation.
The afterschool program will be piloted at Southwood High School and will be offered to more local high schools in the coming months.
About the Digital Media Institute
BRF’s Digital Media Institute offers digital media education and training on industry-grade hardware and software. DMI offers two intensive model certificate programs at an accelerated speed from leaders in the industry at a reduced tuition rate. DMI is a nationally accredited, degree-granting institution offering a two-year associate degree in Digital Marketing and Design. This initiative of BRF is headquartered at InterTech 1 in Shreveport.
About BALANCED
BALANCED Media | Technology is a purpose-driven technology company that believes the promise of AI is not about machines replacing humans but, rather, enabling humans and machines to work together to complement strengths and counter limitations.