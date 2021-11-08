SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a frightening morning for a Shreveport resident on Monday when a fire broke out.
Crews were dispatched to the 2800 block of Harp Street at 5:46 a.m. after the home occupant woke up to smoke and flames in his bedroom.
The first fire crew arrived at 5:47 a.m. and found flames visible from the front of a single story, pier and beam, wood frame home.
The lone occupant reported being awakened by the heat and noticing the curtains on fire just above the space heater. The occupant was able to safely escape the home.
It took the efforts of 10 units, approximately 25 firefighters, 10 minutes to bring the situation under control.
The home received heavy smoke and fire damage which left the home as a total loss. The SFD fire investigator confirmed the cause of the fire was related to the space heater after collecting evidence and occupant statements. The occupant reported not having smoke alarms in the home, which are used as an early warning device.
The Shreveport Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms in the City of Shreveport FREE of charge. The devices have an estimated 10 year battery life. For more information about FREE SMOKE ALARMS, contact the Shreveport Fire Prevention Office at 318-673-6740.
When it comes to using space heaters with electricity, use these simple tips:
• Keep your heating equipment and anything that can burn at least 3 feet apart.
• Plug power cords only into outlets with sufficient capacity and never into an extension cord.
• Turn off heaters when you leave a room or go to bed.
• Inspect for cracked or broken plugs or loose connections, and replace any before using.
• Never use or store flammable or combustible liquids near or in rooms with heaters.