HEMPHILL, TEXAS. - The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit was called off with 16 minutes to go in the countdown because of lightning.
Ever since the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.
The Arklatex has connections to NASA due to the Columbia shuttle disaster 17 years ago.
Remains from the shuttle landed in and around Hemphill, Texas on February 1, 2003.
Janna Lehman says the Space X launch is exciting for her and other citizens in the town.
“The benefits that the U.S. has gotten from the space program makes it worth it and I know we’ve had a couple of big incidents but I think it’s all worth and I know my husband is at home watching because that’s all he’s talking about,” Lehman said.
“It makes me very proud that we could help NASA in any way being with us so far away from Florida or any place like that’s more NASA related I know we have a connection.”
The SpaceX spacecraft will attempt to take off on Saturday at 2:22 p-m.