SHREVEPORT, La. - Big plans are being discussed at the Community Improvements Committee meetings.
The committee held their second meeting, focusing on Shreveport's Parks and Recreations department.
The big plan is extended maintenance and reconfiguration of existing facilities.
It has been a long time since a new pool was built in Shreveport. The last one was built in 1985.
SPAR has hired aquatic engineers to evaluate the pools and has brought recommendations to the Community Improvements Committee to hopefully get pool revitalization funded by the 2024 general obligation bond.
SPAR also suggested moving the only therapeutic park in the state, Princess Park, and placing a permanent therapeutic park facility at A.C. Steere Park with an additional pool being placed on the premises.
Therapeutic recreation programs and services are geared towards those who are mentally, physically, and socially challenged, and those persons who are cognitively, visually, and hearing impaired.
The therapeutic park would host a challenge field, a level surface for anyone with a disability to play on. It's a synthetic-cushy material that makes it safe for people who may be at risk to play a little harder.
All of these are plans with community input, none if it has been set in stone.
If you want your voice heard on how our community can improve, you can attend one of the regularly scheduled meetings at Government Plaza.