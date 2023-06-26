SHREVEPORT, La.--Once again people are struggling to beat the heat.
SPAR has five cooling centers open for the rest of the week. Each provides air conditioning and a place to stay cool and hydrated. Each center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The centers include:
• Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Road
• Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive
• Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
• A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th Street
• Bilberry Park Community Center – 1902 Alabama Avenue
The community also can take advantage of the city's pools and spray grounds. The locations are as follows:
SPAR Pools:
• David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane
• Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
• Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Street
• Querbes Park & Community Center – 3500 Beverly Street (will be closed on Tuesday for maintenance)
SPAR Spray Grounds:
• David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Lane
• Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street
• Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street
• Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Street
• Querbes Park & Community Center – 3500 Beverly Street
• A.C. Steere “Purple Park” – 4009 Youree Drive