SHREVEPORT La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a gunman who shot a Shreveport parks employee Wednesday as he broke up a fight.
The SPAR employee was shot in the upper body. Police say his injury is non-life threatening.
The shooting happened outside of the Billberry Park building as the employee tried to stop a fight between two people that started inside the basketball gym.
Detectives believe there are more possible witnesses who can offer information about what happened. Police are asking for community members to come forward with any information that may be useful.
Anyone with information or who were present during the shooting is asked to call police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.