Attention animal lovers -- our four-legged friends in Natchitoches Parish are in desperate need of your help.
Happy Tails is the facility that houses the dogs rescued by the Natchitoches Humane Society. It's located on the property of the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
A program called Spay Natchitoches is in place to help Happy Tails and the Natchitoches Humane Society. It's designed to help control the pet population in the parish. However, Spay Natchitoches can only operate as long as funds are available, and they're running short these days.
Juanita Murphy is the President of the Natchitoches Humane Society. She says, Spay Natchitoches has helped people from all areas of Natchitoches Parish, including elderly pet owners who are on fixed incomes, students, low-income families who want to improve the lives of their pets and prevent unwanted dogs and cats, and people who take in animals abandoned by others.
"One such lady who had taken in numerous cats that were being dumped near her home said the Humane Society was a great blessing to her and she did not know what she would have done without assistance from the Spay Natchitoches Program. In 7 years, one female cat and her offspring can theoretically produce 420,000 cats. Likewise, in 6 years, one female dog and her offspring can theoretically produce 67,000 offspring. Only a fraction of these will find good homes. Spaying and neutering can prevent hundreds of unwanted puppies and kittens. Saving one animal won't change the world but it will change the world for that one animal,” Murphy said.
According to Murphy, an unaltered dog or cat can produce more offspring in one year than we can possibly find homes for. These animals end up abandoned or at shelters, but being a responsible pet owner, and having your pet spayed or neutered will prevent these unwanted pets so rescue workers can focus on the dogs and cats that already need help.
Murphy says Happy Tails can only house 10-18 dogs. That's why fostering is so important.
The price tag for operating the shelter is close to $50,000 per year. Murphy says they receive no financial assistance from the city or parish. All of the money used in general operations of the Humane Society is from fundraising efforts and donations. She says as of Wednesday, January 25, they can no longer issue any vouchers until funds are replenished.
The money used for the Spay Natchitoches Program was limited to an initial donation. During the past year, Murphy says they spent approximately $1,000.00 per month for the Spay Natchitoches program. As more and more people become aware of the program, more applications are received every month so the amount continues to increase. Without additional funds, Spay Natchitoches will not be able to continue.
Former Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Norman Fletcher donated money to the Humane Society before his death in 2012 and that money has been used for spays and neuters. That money, however, is almost gone. Murphy says Fletcher was a longtime supporter and donor so his generous donation at the time of his death went to the Spay Natchitoches program to reduce overpopulation and neglect.
Click here to learn more about making a donation. You can also send donations directly to the Natchitoches Humane Society, P.O. Box 7405, Natchitoches, LA 71457 or call Juanita Murphy at (318) 471-0546.
In 2008, representatives from the Natchitoches Humane Society (NHS) approached Sheriff Victor Jones with a dream. They wanted to build a humane, no-kill dog rescue with kennels designed around the ability to quarantine dogs for possible transport across the border to Canada. NHS members proposed building that rescue on the grounds of the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and suggested using offender labor to care for the dogs. With his characteristic ability to visualize and implement programs that are beneficial to the people of his parish, Sheriff Jones agreed to the plan.
Built with funds raised by the Natchitoches Area Jaycees and donations from dozens of local supporters, the Happy Tails Rescue took in its first canine residents in March of 2009 and the adoptions began. Since 2009, adoptions have taken unwanted Natchitoches Parish dogs to far away places such as Canada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Colorado, as well as into loving homes all across the state of Louisiana.
In 2010, the NHS was awarded a grant by the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center which allowed them to hire a professional dog trainer to work with the offenders and the rescues. Through training introduced by Jim Thornhill of All Dogs Can, LLC, dogs were taught basic obedience and offenders were taught new skills and took fresh pride in their accomplishments. The grant funds were used to not only train offenders and rescue dogs, but also to do a study of the effects of working with animals on offenders. The effort proved a success with more adoptable dogs made available to the public and offenders who demonstrated improvements in levels of depression, loneliness and self-esteem.
Happy Tails Rescue has caught the attention of other parishes around the state and representatives of the NHS have presented the story of the rescue to numerous Louisiana residents. Through these presentations, Dr. Gary Balsamo, DVM, TM, the designee Executive Director of the Governor's Animal Welfare Commission became interested and visited the site. As a result of that visit, Dr. Balsamo states that he has made it a practice to recommend the Natchitoches Humane Society's Happy Tails Rescue as a prototype for prisons around the state.
Dogs placed in the rescue are generally selected by board members of the NHS from the foster homes of humane society members or area residents. Strays and area rescues are also allowed into the program on a case by case basis.
The Natchitoches Humane Society would like to thank Sheriff Jones, the Natchitoches Area Jaycees, the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and all of the public involved in making a difference in the lives of animals and humans through Happy Tails.
Area abandoned and unwanted animals continue to need the support and help of Natchitoches Parish residents and the NHS encourages the public to get involved in making that difference. The Natchitoches Humane Society invites and welcomes donations and volunteers.