SHREVEPORT, La. - A seven-year-old child was hit and killed after running out into traffic Saturday afternoon, according to Shreveport Police.
Police say the girl ran out in front of a Dodge pickup around 7:10 p.m. near the North Lakewood Drive and North Market intersection.
Police say she was left unattended at the Shell station nearby. Her caretaker was across the street, according to police.
Charges are possible for the caretaker. No word if the child was trying to run across the street to get to the caretaker.
The driver of the pickup did stay at the scene of the crash.
The child was sent to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died.
Traffic will be impacted while police investigate.