SHREVEPORT, La. -- One man is dead after what witnesses are telling police was a home invasion robbery Thursday morning.
Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Wilhite stressed information is still preliminary as detectives have many people to interview. But investigators do believe the man found dead of a gunshot wound in a car is the suspect in the robbery attempt.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office late Thursday afternoon identified the man as Regmond Mitchell, 25, of Shreveport. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers were dispatched around 9:42 a.m. to a report of a robbery and shooting at a house in the 4200 block of Barbara Street.
Initial reports indicate there were multiple people inside the home when a man, described to be in his 20s, tried to rob a man and a woman there, Wilhite said.
Gunshots were exchanged. Still being sorted out is if only one person fired a weapon or if multiple people were armed and fired gunshots, Wilhite said.