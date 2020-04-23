SHREVEPORT, La. – Seven businesses were hit early Thursday morning by break-ins and attempted break-ins.
Jac Clothing off of Line Avenue is one of the businesses. Jennifer McGimsey, owner of the clothing store, said the bad guy didn’t get away with anything. But the break-in is tough to deal with in the midst of a pandemic.
McGimsey’s store camera caught the person in action. In the video, the person throwing a brick can be seen throwing a brick and running into the store. She said the would-be thief looked in the cash register, but didn't take anything because it was empty.
McGimsey is thankful for her landlord, John Pickens, who also sells clothes. He fixed her door, and he's been understanding about rent since the pandemic began.
"I've had so many local business owners reach out today! Everyone has been so kind and helpful. I'm very fortunate to have a landlord who has gone above and beyond and really cares about his tenants," McGimsey said.
Around 3 a.m. Thursday someone also tried to break-into Rotolo’s Craft & Crust. Owner John Psalmonds has cameras and said he watched the recording. It doesn't appear the person got inside.
"Anything that interrupts business right now is you know a little more of a pain than it would be usually. So this is just once again just an unneeded step with all the stuff that's going on," said Psalmonds.
Both business owners are adjusting to changes during this pandemic. Rotolo's Craft & Crust is open with curbside service, and Jac Clothing is also offering curbside and online shopping.
A SPD spokesman said they are following "good leads" on a suspect, but no arrest has been made.
Shreveport police said business burglaries are down by 23 percent, according to the most recent information they have, which is last month compared to March of 2019. Statistics by clicking here.