SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police.
Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
Dangerfield was arrested Wednesday after being on the run since the fatal crash on Tuesday night at Walker Road and Terry Bradshaw Passway. Police said Dangerfield was driving erratically and ran through a red light after seeing police lights.
Dangerfield hit a car occupied by Faith Alexander, 31, and her daughter, Amelia R. Ellis, 4. Alexander died from her injuries later that night; Ellis died the next morning.
Dangerfield stopped his vehicle in a ditch on the other side of Walker Road and ran into a wooded area. He was carrying a firearm, police said.
Dangerfield has a felony arrest record and has spent time in prison.