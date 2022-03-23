SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a Shreveport woman for a shooting that left another person injured earlier this month.
Unricka Johns, 39, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and is held in the Shreveport Jail. Her bond is pending.
Police said she shot a victim in the abdomen on March 3 in the Hollywood neighborhood. The victim is still listed in critical condition.
In an unrelated matter, SPD is asking for the public's help in finding Jeffery Terrell, who is wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child. An arrest warrant charges him with one count of suspected first-degree rape.
Crimestoppers will provide up to $1,000 for tips that result in an arrest. Anyone with information on Terrell's whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7373.
Police also said Terrell's friends and family are encouraged to surrender him to the Shreveport Police Department Station at 1234 Texas Ave.