SHREVEPORT, La. -- An operation carried out Friday by Shreveport police to combat human trafficking in the area resulted in 11 arrests on prostitution-related offenses
Arrested were the following:
- Gregory Chatman, 56, soliciting prostitution
- Richard Williams, 49, soliciting prostitution
- Devon Persley, 26, soliciting prostitution
- Dangelo Hill, 27, soliciting prostitution
- Saterrance Sloan, 39, soliciting prostitution
- Valle Young, 55, soliciting prostitution
- Brandon Atkins, 39,soliciting prostitution
- Aleya Cooper, 35, prostitution, possession marijuana, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Keandrea Johnson, 28, prostitution
- Jada Mobley, 24, prostitution
- Trazhan Prox, 28, prostitution
To report human trafficking, contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300.