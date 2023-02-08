human trafficking

SHREVEPORT, La. -- An operation carried out Friday by Shreveport police to combat human trafficking in the area resulted in 11 arrests on prostitution-related offenses

Arrested were the following: 

  1. Gregory Chatman, 56, soliciting prostitution
  2. Richard Williams, 49, soliciting prostitution
  3. Devon Persley, 26, soliciting prostitution
  4. Dangelo Hill, 27, soliciting prostitution
  5. Saterrance Sloan, 39, soliciting prostitution
  6. Valle Young, 55, soliciting prostitution
  7. Brandon Atkins, 39,soliciting prostitution
  8. Aleya Cooper, 35, prostitution, possession marijuana, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance
  9. Keandrea Johnson, 28, prostitution
  10. Jada Mobley, 24, prostitution
  11. Trazhan Prox, 28, prostitution

To report human trafficking, contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300.  

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments