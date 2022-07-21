SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police rounded up 11 convicted sex offenders last week for failure to register.
The citywide operation was focused on identifying and arresting sex offenders who were not in compliance with state laws. Offenders convicted of certain crimes that are sexual in nature are required to register and maintain that status until the completion of their ordered time.
The operation also resulted in the seizure of two firearms.
Arrested were:
- James Langendorfer, 29
- Ellis Ray Kitchen, 73
- Cameron Haynes, 29
- Bruce Bagley, 51
- Eric Willis, 46
- Tito Myree, 35
- Charles Daniels, 60
- Randolph Clement, 77
- Hosea Bright, 42
- Richard Dean, 63
- Timothy Rudd, 62