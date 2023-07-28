SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police investigators have made two arrests in connection with the mid-afternoon shooting of two men at a convenience store last Friday.
Mazai Wiggins, 18, and a 16-year-old male each are charged with attempted second-degree murder. Additional charges are expected, police said.
The younger teen is the alleged shooter, police said.
He and Wiggins were identified as suspects in the shooting at a convenience store on Stoner Avenue. Two men were shot; one with gunshot wounds to the upper body and the other to his lower leg. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
Video and other evidence were collected at the scene. Information about the vehicle the suspects were in was immediately released to the media.
The 16-year-old and Wiggins were located through the assistance with the Shreveport Marshal's Office and Caddo Juvenile Probation Office.