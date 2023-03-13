SHREVEPORT, La. – Guns have been seized from five convicted felons since Friday in four unrelated traffic stops in Shreveport.
All the men were prohibited from having firearms in their possession because of their felony records.
The first arrest happened Friday morning when Shreveport police patrol units were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 1000 block of West 70th Street. Officers found a man sleeping inside the car.
He ran as officers tried to talk to him. The officers eventually tased him and took him into custody.
Dalando Garner, 32, who has convictions for violent crimes, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute.
Just after midnight Saturday morning, Shreveport police Community Response Units stopped Isaiah Baker, 25, and Adam Mitchell, 28. A handgun and semi-automatic rifle were seized.
The men have prior convictions for violent felony offenses and narcotics. Both are charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.
The CRU also on Saturday arrested Liltorius Mitchell, 26, while patrolling Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue.
A firearm was seized and Mitchell, who has prior convictions for domestic abuse offenses, was charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse, possession of a firearm with a CDS and possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.
Finally, Derrick Dudley, 31, was arrested Saturday night on Jewella Avenue after he drove off the road and got stuck.
He was taken into custody for suspicion of drunk driving, but he was also found to have a gun in his possession. He was not supposed to have one because of narcotics convictions. Dudley is charged with DWI and felon in possession of a firearm.