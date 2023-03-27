SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police patrol officers arrested six people early Sunday morning on DWI charges.
The first happened around 2 a.m. when officers found Kennedi Marshall, 22, asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle in the 1200 block of South Pointe Drive.
Fifteen minutes later, officers found Alston Brooks, 35, also asleep in his car that was parked on the curb of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Texas Street.
Javeus Johnson, 29, was the third DWI arrest, resulting from a traffic stop in the 400 block of Market street.
An audible alarm going off in the 1300 block of Jewella Avenue led to the fourth arrest. Officers said Kenneth Jones, 50, was involved in an accident there. His vehicle had front end damage and the airbags had deployed.
Another crash around 3:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop led to the arrest of Charles Warren, 50.
The sixth arrest of Leavern Johnson, 27, came after officers made a traffic stop at Interstate 49 and Market Street around 4:25 a.m.
All are charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.