SHREVEPORT, La. -- A convicted felon with a handgun was one of two people arrested Saturday after reportedly stealing a Kia, police said.
Shreveport police said they were called to the 700 block of Tecumseh Trail by a person who was tracking a silver Kia that had been stolen. Officers caught up with the vehicle, but two of the occupants ran, leaving a female juvenile inside.
Daniel Darnell, 18, and Tristian Lewis, 18, were eventually captured. Darnell, who is a convicted felon, had a gun, police said.
The firearm and stolen vehicle were seized, and Darnell was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, resisting, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and theft of a motor vehicle.
Lewis was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.