SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a Tuesday morning homicide where the suspect is accused of shooting a man during a fight then running over him.
Police arrested Romullus Noyes, 22, of Shreveport on a charge of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Tuesday. No bond is set.
The homicide happened just before 4 a.m. at the Economy Inn on Westwood Park Drive. Officers found the victim, Jermond Lewis, 41, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he later died.
Officers found Noyes in his Jeep SUV in the parking lot. Witnesses told police Lewis and another person were involved in a dispute that turned physical. Noyes reportedly interjected himself into the fight, pulled out a gun, shot Lewis then ran over him with his Jeep, police said.