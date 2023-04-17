SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man faces multiple charges after being accused of beating and burning a person with a cigarette, Shreveport police said Monday.
Fredrick Cotton, 49, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on charges of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injuries, domestic abuse battery with burning and second-degree sexual battery.
His arrest stemmed from a report the victim made Saturday after reportedly being beaten and sexually assaulted by Cotton.
Cotton reportedly beat the victim with a belt, stomped and punched her head and genitals, and burnt the victim multiple places with a cigarette. The victim was transported to a local area hospital.