SHREVEPORT, La. -- One man is in custody and the hunt is on for a second in connection with a shooting death of man who was found in a car Tuesday morning in an apartment complex parking lot.
Shreveport police have charged Darius Persley, 22, with second-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for Quinton Peace, 22, for second-degree murder.
Both are accused in the death of Chavez Parker, 29. Two SPD patrolmen found Parker's body in a car while on proactive tactical patrol in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. They went to Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Drive and saw two people who appeared to be burglarizing cars.
The two ran from officers but they were soon taken into custody. Officers returned to the parking lot and found Parker, who was pronounced dead on the scene of multiple gunshots. \
Persley was one of the two who was arrested at the scene. A woman who was with him was released.
But investigators identified Peace as their second suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information as to Peace’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.
Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000 for information leading to Peace’s arrest.