cell phone business armed robbery suspect photos

Photographs of a man accused of robbing a cell phone store Monday morning. (Courtesy: SPD)

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man who they say robbed a cellular phone store on June 5.

Defreddrick Goree, 24, was arrested for Wednesday morning for armed robbery.

Defreddrick Goree mug

Defreddrick Goree

Goree is accused of going into a cell phone store in the 1800 block of North Market Street armed with a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money, police said. 

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Tactical Robbery Unit released surveillance camera photographs to help identify him. 

The SPD warrants unit arrested Goree. 

