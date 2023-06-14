SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man who they say robbed a cellular phone store on June 5.
Defreddrick Goree, 24, was arrested for Wednesday morning for armed robbery.
Goree is accused of going into a cell phone store in the 1800 block of North Market Street armed with a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money, police said.
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Tactical Robbery Unit released surveillance camera photographs to help identify him.
The SPD warrants unit arrested Goree.