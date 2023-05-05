SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have released a video clip of the shooting from a rolling gun battle that happened Thursday night and left 6-year-old girl injured when she was caught in the crossfire.
Police said the child was shot in the upper body as she was playing outside with her siblings. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on West 62nd Street between Union and Clift streets. Police say people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire, leaving a trail of bullet casings behind.
Several nearby homes were also hit.
The gunmen left the scene.
"We are asking for the public to assist in bringing these violent criminals to justice," Shreveport police said in a news release.
Shreveport police investigators ask anyone who may recognize the vehicle in the video to call them at 318-673-6955. To remain anonymous, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373